Family searching for man who missed connecting flight at O'Hare Airport

A man disappears under mysterious circumstances and now his family is asking for help to find him.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 62-year-old man has been missing for six days after missing a connecting flight at O'Hare Airport.

The family of Matthew Fryslie is doing everything they can to find him. He's been missing since Wednesday, they say, and they're growing more concerned, as the days go on.

"The longer it goes on, the further down the rabbit hole your mind goes," Paul Fryslie, Matthew's brother, said.

It's been a terrifying past several days for the Fryslie family Matthew went missing.

"The more sets of eyes, the better," Paul Fryslie said. "And all it takes is one phone call."

They say he was supposed to catch a connecting flight home to Iowa from O'Hare last Wednesday, but never got on the plane.

His passport was later found Friday in the 4400-block of North Sheridan Road in Uptown.

Then, on Sunday night, they found out he was picked up by police and taken to Swedish Hospital, but was released early Monday morning.

"All we can do is hope and pray that we find him before anything bad does happen," Paul Fryslie said.

Passing out flyers Tuesday near the hospital and surrounding Uptown, the family hopes they find him soon.

"Hopefully somebody sees him and we can get a break and bring him home," Paul Fryslie said.

If you see him, the family asks you contact police immediately as the now six-day search continues.