O'Hare Airport's people mover resumes 24/7 service for 1st time in 3 years

By Stephanie Wade
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As more and more people return to air travel, O'Hare Airport's people mover has resumed 24-hour service for the first time in more than three years Monday.

The fully-automated Airport Transit System moves passengers in elevated rail cars between terminals, parking and rental car lots, the Kiss 'n' Fly location, several Pace routes and a Metra station.

Each three-car train carries up to about 150 people, with service operating every three minutes on a three-mile loop.

The Chicago Department of Aviation says the transit system will reduce road congestion and emissions, as fewer cars and buses will be now traveling between terminals, parking lots and ground transportation.

The round-the-clock return follows completion of a rebuild project that cost more than $350 million.

That was initially set to be completed in 2018, but project delays and the pandemic caused some major slowdowns.
