CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shuttle bus crashed at O'Hare Airport Friday morning.

The crash occurred on a ramp to Terminal 5 at the airport. at about 2:30 a.m. The bus appeared to crash into a median, with the bus having heavy damage to its front.

Several lanes are closed at the terminal, which remains accessible for travelers. The crash involved an airport shuttle bus and is not impacting CTA service.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.