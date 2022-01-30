Plane sucks baggage cart into engine while skidding on snowy O'Hare airport tarmac | Video

plane crash

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A China Airlines cargo plane sustained serious damage during a taxiing crash at O'Hare.

Video shows the jet crashing into a baggage cart on the tarmac during Friday morning's snowstorm.

China Airlines' Corporate Communications Office said flight CI5240 was a 747-400F freighter that landed in Chicago from Anchorage, Alaska about 5:10 a.m.

The engine appears to suck in a luggage cart and hit at least one other as it tries to make a turn.

No one was hurt, but one of the plane's left engines was left badly damaged.

The airline blamed heavy snow and a slippery taxiway for the incident and is investigating.
