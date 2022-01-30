CHICAGO (WLS) -- A China Airlines cargo plane sustained serious damage during a taxiing crash at O'Hare.
Video shows the jet crashing into a baggage cart on the tarmac during Friday morning's snowstorm.
China Airlines' Corporate Communications Office said flight CI5240 was a 747-400F freighter that landed in Chicago from Anchorage, Alaska about 5:10 a.m.
SEE MORE: Chicago snow totals: Lake effect snow pounds city, North Shore with up to 10 inches of snowfall
The engine appears to suck in a luggage cart and hit at least one other as it tries to make a turn.
No one was hurt, but one of the plane's left engines was left badly damaged.
The airline blamed heavy snow and a slippery taxiway for the incident and is investigating.
Plane sucks baggage cart into engine while skidding on snowy O'Hare airport tarmac | Video
Chicago weather: Winter storm dumped over 3 inches of snow near airport Friday
PLANE CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More