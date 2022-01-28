Chicago weather: Lake effect snow blanketing some areas with up to 8 inches forecast | Live Radar

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11516811" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Heavy snow falling in parts of the Chicago area have created hazardous road conditions Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Winter Weather Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Chicago area Friday morning with heavy lake-effect snow creating hazardous travel conditions.Parts of the area could see as much as eight inches of snowfall accumulation.The National Weather Service has issued ain effect for central and northern Cook County until noon Friday.is in effect for southern Cook, DuPage and Will counties and Lake County in Indiana until 10 a.m. Friday.ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said the worst of the snow will fall during the morning rush and will diminish in the afternoon.Areas under the Winter Storm Warning could receive 4-8 inches of snow and potentially more if a snow band were to set up for a prolonged period of time.Areas under the Winter Weather Advisory are forecast to receive about 1-4 inches of snow.By 5 a.m., Midway Airport had already reported receiving five inches of snow. The NWS reported snow falling at a rate of two to two-and-a-half inches per-hour Friday morning.Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible and could reduce visibilities to less than half a mile and lead to fast accumulations on roadways, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said.Drivers should plan for hazardous road conditions during the Friday morning commute. Lake effect snow is likely to affect the Dan Ryan Expressway, Bishop Ford Freeway, the Skyway, I-80 and the highways in Lake County, Indiana.The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed approximately 270 snow vehicles to respond to the snowstorm. Crews will focus on the city's main arterial streets before shifting to residential side streets.Early Friday morning, snow-covered roads led to several crashes on Chicago area expressways.On The Dan Ryan Expressway, there was a three-car spinout crash. At 71st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, a two-car pin-in crash left two people injured.At Chicago's airports, 26 flights were canceled at O'Hare and 29 flights were canceled at Midway as of 4:56 a.m.