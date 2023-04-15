Suspect in Ohio double murder arrested in Chicago

The Darke County Sheriff's Office said a suspect in a double homicide in Ohio was arrested in Chicago Friday.

Officials in Ohio said in the early hours of Friday morning, two women went to the Darke County Sheriff's Office to report a possible murder. When officers responded to the address the women gave, they found the bodies of a man and a woman.

The sheriff's office said 39-year-old Adam Uchyn, who was also a resident of that address, is a person of interest in the homicides. Police said he fled the area in a white 2022 Chevy Equinox.

The sheriff's office said Monday night they were told by the Chicago Police Department that Uchyn was taken into custody in Chicago on a felony probation warrant out of Darke County on unrelated charges.

No further details were released.