Arrest warrant issued for Schaumburg woman allegedly seen on video vandalizing police station lobby

ISLAND LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a 35-year-old Schaumburg woman caught on camera apparently vandalizing a lobby at a far north suburban police department, according to ABC7 Chicago news partner the Daily Herald.

Mary Larson is wanted for criminal damage to government-supported property.

The woman walked into the Island Lake Police Department about 3:30 a.m. last Tuesday.

After sitting for a while, she started pulling pamphlets from their holders and throwing them over her head.

Video also shows her pulling a bulletin board off the wall.

Island Lake PD said investigators are looking for her.

They said they did not know why she appeared to destroy the station's lobby.

Police received several tips from people who recognized the woman in the video, according to Island Lake police.