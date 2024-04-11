'Good riddance': Reactions pour in after the death of OJ Simpson

Reaction are pouring in following the death of O.J. Simpson after a battle with cancer. He was 76. Simpson's family announced the news on his X account. Relatives said he died Wednesday.

MORE | O.J. Simpson dies at age 76 after battle with cancer, family says

Reactions to the death of O.J. Simpson

___

Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter

"O.J. Simpson was the first player to reach a rushing mark many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season when he topped 2,000 yards. His on-field contributions will be preserved in the hall's archives in Canton, Ohio." - Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter, in a statement.

Buffalo Bills running back O.J. Simpson (32), strides over teammates as he latches on to Joe DeLamielleurs during a football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Buffalo, N.Y. AP Photo/File

___

Attorney David Cook

"He died without penance. We don't know what he has, where it is or who is in control. We will pick up where we are and keep going with it." - David Cook, a San Francisco attorney for the Goldman family who has been seeking since 2008 to collect the civil judgment in the Ron Goldman case, in a statement.

___

Caitlyn Jenner

"Good Riddance #OJSimpson" - Caitlyn Jenner, on X.

___

Hall of Fame offensive lineman Joe DeLamielleure

"I'm sad because, when people die you go Oh, God, that's terrible.' But what happened to him, and maybe he brought it upon himself, but he was an icon in the nation. And he meant a lot (to) people doing those commercials. He did a lot for the Black race even though he didn't know it. He wasn't Muhammad Ali or anything, but he was doing things for athletes and not just Black athletes, but he kicked us into a really big thing. That's what I think of him. He was a groundbreaker." - Joe DeLamielleure, Hall of Fame offensive lineman, Simpson teammate in Buffalo, by phone to The Associated Press.

O.J. Simpson shows the jury a new pair of Aris extra-large gloves, similar to the gloves found at the crime scene 21 June 1995, during his double murder trial in Los Angeles, CA. VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images

___

The Heisman Trophy

"The Heisman Trophy Trust mourns the passing of 1968 Heisman Trophy winner OJ Simpson. We extend our sympathy to his family." - Official Heisman Trophy account on X.

WATCH | OJ Simpson: A look at how the white Bronco chase unfolded, leading to his arrest

On June 17, 1994, OJ Simpson went from being a beloved ex-football star to a wanted murder suspect fleeing in a white Bronco.

This is a developing story and will be updated.