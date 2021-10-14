Olaf from 'Frozen' getting new series of shorts on Disney+ recounting classic tales

In "Olaf Presents," Olaf will recount five classic Disney animated stories - "The Little Mermaid," "The Lion King," "Aladdin," "Moana" and "Tangled."
Disney teases: "The charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical flair, taking on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie, a lion king (and most of the parts in between), as he entertains Arendelle with his delightful abbreviated versions of these beloved tales."
Watch the newly released trailer for "Olaf Presents" in the player above.
Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf in the "Frozen" films, will return to voice the character in these series. It's directed by Disney animator Hyrum Osmond and produced by Jennifer Newfield.
"Olaf Presents" will premiere on Disney+ on November 12 as part of the Disney+ Day lineup of new programming. Click here to see what else will be released that day.
