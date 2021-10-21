Pets & Animals

Oldest living male giraffe in US in animal equivalent of hospice care at Maryland zoo

EMBED <>More Videos

Oldest living male giraffe in US in hospice care

RISING SUN, Md. -- The oldest living male giraffe in the U.S., if not the world, is now in the animal equivalent of "hospice care."

"Jimmie" the giraffe has lived at Plumpton Park Zoo in Maryland for 25 years. The zoo reports the 3,000-pound animal now lives in a new state-of-the-art giraffe barn with a team of veterinarians handling his medical care, according to CNN.

Being 26-years old is a feat for Jimmie because male giraffes rarely make it to 20, according to experts.

RELATED: Oldest polar bear in human care in North America, Snow Lilly, dies at Milwaukee zoo at age 36

A foot or leg problem often leads to an early death.

The zoo says Jimmie developed a hoof problem back in 2010, but thanks to his medical care, the zoo says he has defied the odds for over 11 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmarylandzoou.s. & world
TOP STORIES
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News