"On The Red Carpet" is getting you ready for this year's CMA Awards show hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

On The Red Carpet's live stream preshow at 2023 CMA Awards in Nashville | Watch tonight

On the Red Carpet is in Nashville for the 2023 CMA Awards. Join us for our live streaming preshow as nominees, presenters, and performers arrive for country music's biggest night.

Watch our preshow in the video player above at 2 p.m PT/5 p.m. ET.

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, presenters for the the 57th Annual CMA Awards include Paula Abdul, Jordan Davis, Sara Evans, Lady A, Martina McBride, and more.

Watch tonight as the country music industry reveals winners and honors its finest entertainers. Don't miss unforgettable performances by artists including Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, and Post Malone.

Watch the CMA Awards tonight at 8/7c on ABC.

Follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, X and Instagram for updates.