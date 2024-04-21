On The Red Carpet celebrates Earth Month

On The Red Carpet is celebrating Earth Month with a preview of some exciting new films from National Geographic and Disneynature, along with a look at what Hollywood is doing to protect the planet.

Just in time for Earth Day, Nat Geo dives below the surface for "Secrets of the Octopus" on Disney+. The new docu-series, produced by Oscar-winner James Cameron and narrated by "Ant-Man" star Paul Rudd, aims to bring viewers closer than ever to the elusive and surprisingly intelligent creatures able to use tools, mimic other animals and even communicate with other species.

Also new on Disney+, Disneynature will debut the documentary, "Tiger," narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Earth Day, April 22.

"Tiger" follows a mama tiger and her adorable cubs as they play, grow and learn the difficult and dangerous lessons of life in the jungle of India.

For the filmmakers, capturing intimate footage of a tiger family was no easy task.

"We had to develop a special technology in order to do that," producer Roy Conli told On The Red Carpet, "Because tigers are the most elusive animal in the world to film, and what we were able to do is create a camera that we were able to bring in and actually operate from up to a mile away."

Also in this special episode, On The Red Carpet shows what Disney Parks are doing to promote the spirit of sustainability and conservation.

Plus, how Hollywood stars like Billie Eilish and Rosario Dawson are getting involved to help protect the planet.

"You don't have to be afraid of nature," Dawson told On The Red Carpet. "You can interact with it in this really beautiful way and make a big impact. You might not be able to change climate change completely yourself or fix everything with recycling on your own, but together, collectively we can."

Watch "On The Red Carpet Celebrates Earth Month" in the video above.