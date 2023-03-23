WATCH LIVE

One Summer Chicago 2023 job applications now being accepted

ByABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Thursday, March 23, 2023 9:21PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is kicking off its annual summer job initiative for young people.

Applications are now being accepted for "One Summer Chicago." Young people between the ages of 14 and 24 can apply for paid, in-person summer employment opportunities.

Participants will earn $15.40 an hour within all city departments.

"Young people across the city deserve to engage in safe, inspiring activities as well as paid opportunities for the time when they are not in school," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a press release. "One Summer Chicago invests in thousands of summer work experiences to support Chicago's youth, elevate their professional skills, and give them an opportunity to earn a paycheck. I'm proud to continue this program to empower our youth and prepare them for success."

The deadline to apply is June 2 on OneSummerChicago.org.

