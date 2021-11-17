More onions sold in 4 states recalled over potential salmonella risk, FDA says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3810875" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food.

OUTBREAK UPDATE: Fresh whole onions causing large Salmonella outbreak in 37 states. Throw away any unlabeled onions at home. Do not eat, sell, or serve red, white, or yellow onions imported from Mexico and distributed U.S.-wide by ProSource Inc. https://t.co/SH3Iy7JeEG pic.twitter.com/ukttkDi5pp — CDC (@CDCgov) October 20, 2021

If you have onions in your kitchen, you may want to make sure they aren't part of the latest recall.A farm that sells onions in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania has voluntarily recalled bags of its yellow, white, and red onions because of the risk of salmonella,The company is 'Alsum Farms & Produce' out of Wisconsin, and these particular onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.There haven't been reports of anyone getting sick and these onions would have been on shelves over the summer between July 13 and August 18, but the company decided on the recall just to be safe.Earlier this year,after more than 600 people were sickened by a salmonella outbreak linked to various types of imported onions.In October, thesaid 652 people have been infected with salmonella -- and there have been 129 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.In addition to throwing away onions, people should wash surfaces where there was contact and reach out to a doctor if severe salmonella symptoms develop. Symptoms include bloody diarrhea and a high fever, extensive vomiting and signs of dehydration, which usually begin six hours to six days after infection,An estimated 1.35 million Salmonella cases occur annually in the US, with about 420 deaths,. Infection usually happens by eating foods contaminated with animal feces.Onions were also the cause of a salmonella outbreak that infected 640 people from more than 40 states in 2020, according to health officials.