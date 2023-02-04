Oooh Wee It Is brings mouthwatering 'soul food with a twist' to Hyde Park

Oooh Wee It Is restaurant is bringing its mouthwatering menu to Hyde Park, Chicago just in time for Black History Month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just in time for Black History Month, a popular southern-style eatery is opening a new location in Hyde Park!

"Oooh Wee It Is" is known for its mouthwatering soul food, with a twist. The black-owned restaurant delivers on bold flavor and originality, for a unique dining experience you won't find anywhere else.

SEE ALSO | Michigan 6-year-old orders $1k worth of food on Grubhub when dad thought he was playing with phone

Its newest home, located at the former Mellow Yellow at 1508 East 53rd Street, serves brunch and dinner in an upscale environment with weekly live music. Savor everything from shrimp 'n' grits, lamb chops, beef ribs, lobster and oxtails.

The owners, Mark and Shae Walker, pride themselves on making food that is filled with love, in an environment that is safe, friendly and a whole lot of fun. The husband and wife restauranteurs opened their first restaurant in Burnham, Illinois in 2020. They went on to open another location in Chatham the following year.