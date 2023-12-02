Operation Santa visits families of fallen, wounded CPD officers, partner of Officer Ella French

Operation Santa delivered presents to the families of fallen and injured Chicago police officers, including the partner of Officer Ella French.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Santa skipped the sleigh and got a ride with Chicago police during a visit to the city Saturday.

Operation Santa is an annual initiative to deliver presents to the families of Chicago police officers killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

The first stop was the home of Officer Carlos Yañez. He was wounded in a shooting in August 2021 that killed his partner, Officer Ella French.

Santa brought Yañez's son a bike.

"It's great. We're so happy," Yañez said. "My son was excited for the last two days. He was like, 'I'm going to see Frosty, Santa and Mrs. Claus.' He was excited, I mean, we all were."

Operation Santa continues on Sunday. Santa and his elves plan to visit a total of 16 homes.