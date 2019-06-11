Oprah posts on Instagram after dinner with Mayor Lori Lightfoot

An Instagram post by Oprah Winfrey is generating a lot of buzz.

The post shows Winfrey with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her wife Amy.

In the post Oprah wrote, "Look who came for dinner @chicagosmayor and wife Amy. Our first time meeting. #sweethomechicago."



Mayor Lightfoot said the dinner was last Thursday at Oprah's California home. Dinner included beef, roasted chicken and vegetables.

"It was great...she's a tremendous person," Lightfoot said.



Last month, Lightfoot became Chicago's first African-American woman and first openly gay mayor.
