Oprah posts on Instagram after dinner with Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she dined with Oprah last Thursday at Oprah’s home in California. Dinner included beef, roasted chicken and vegetables. “It was great... she’s a tremendous person” ⁦@ABC7Chicago⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZcrX1I9UBN — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) June 11, 2019

An Instagram post by Oprah Winfrey is generating a lot of buzz.The post shows Winfrey with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her wife Amy.In the post Oprah wrote, "Look who came for dinner @chicagosmayor and wife Amy. Our first time meeting. #sweethomechicago."Mayor Lightfoot said the dinner was last Thursday at Oprah's California home. Dinner included beef, roasted chicken and vegetables."It was great...she's a tremendous person," Lightfoot said.Last month, Lightfoot became Chicago's first African-American woman and first openly gay mayor.