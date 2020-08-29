Society

Oprah Winfrey, inspiration behind Chicago's largest standalone mural

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mural featuring the likeness of talk show queen Oprah Winfrey is nearly complete in Chicago's West Loop.

It's expected to be the largest standalone mural in the city.

It adorns the eastern street-level facade of Porte, a new two-tower rental community at 855 W. Madison Street.

Porte commissioned the mural from B Line Project, to celebrate the neighborhood's rich history, culture and diversity, a release said.

The hybrid mural was created by artists Shawn Michael Warren, Jane Barthes, Anna Murphy and Kalan Strauss.

Once completed, the piece will span the entirety of Green Street from Madison to Monroe Streets.

An unveiling is scheduled for mid-September.
