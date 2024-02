8 injured after car crashes into Orland Hills hair salon, officials say

Eight people are injured after a car crash involving Sports Clips on 159th Street in Orland Hills, IL, officials said.

Eight people are injured after a car crash involving Sports Clips on 159th Street in Orland Hills, IL, officials said.

Eight people are injured after a car crash involving Sports Clips on 159th Street in Orland Hills, IL, officials said.

Eight people are injured after a car crash involving Sports Clips on 159th Street in Orland Hills, IL, officials said.

ORLAND HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Eight people were hurt when a driver crashed into a hair salon in the southwest suburbs on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the Sports Clips on 159th Street in Orland Hills.

The Orland Fire Protection District said a driver crashed into the building.

Several people inside were injured, but are expected to be OK.

Several cars in the parking lot were also damaged.

There's no word what caused the driver to crash or if they will face any charges.