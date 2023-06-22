A contractor is recovering after falling into a 20- to 30-foot deep well while working in a home in Orland Park.

Contractor rescued after falling down well in Orland Park home's basement

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A contractor is recovering after falling into a hole while working in a home in Orland Park.

The contractor was in the home in the 14300 block of Oakley Avenue around 2 p.m. Wednesday when he fell down a 20- to 30-foot well in a basement.

The Orland Fire Protection District responded to the incident. It took emergency crews about an hour to carefully lift him out of the depths of the well.

The contractor's condition is stable and officials said he was injured, but further details about the extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

The contractor's identity has not been released.