Jimmy Kimmel back to host Oscars for the 4th time

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is returning as the host of the 96th Oscars ceremony. This marks the fourth time he's emceed the annual ceremony.

In a statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said, "We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience. We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again."

Oscars executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan added, "Jimmy has cemented himself as one of the all-time great Oscars hosts with his perfect blend of humanity and humor, and Molly is one of the best live TV producers around. We are delighted to be working with them and their teams on the show."

Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and is one of the longest-running talk show hosts in American television history. He hosted the 95th Oscars, which earned him an Emmy nomination and hosted back-to-back broadcasts in 2017 (89th Awards) and 2018 (90th Awards).

In the statement he joked, "I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times."

Mark your calendar: March 10, 2024 is Oscar Sunday. The 2024 Oscars air live on ABC. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.

