Oscars throwback: What happened at the Academy Awards 10, 20 & 30 years ago

LOS ANGELES -- With the Oscars just ahead, the dash to the awards season finish line has begun. This year's Oscar contenders include big names like Emily Blunt, Robert De Niro, Colman Domingo, Lily Gladstone, Sterling K. Brown, Emma Stone and more.
While Hollywood gets ready for the show, here's a look back at who triumphed at the Academy Awards 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
With seven wins, "Gravity" took home the most awards at the 2014 Oscars, including best director for Alfonso Cuarón, best cinematography, best film editing and best original score, among others.
But the science fiction thriller didn't take home the top prize. That award went to "12 Years A Slave," which made history when Steve McQueen became the first Black British producer to win an Oscar for best picture. The biographical drama also took home best actor for Chiwetel Ejiofor, best supporting actress for Lupita Nyong'o and best adapted screenplay for John Ridley. The film had earned a total of nine nominations.
Top winners from this year included Cate Blanchett as best actress in a leading role for "Blue Jasmine" and an actor sweep for "Dallas Buyers Club," with Matthew McConaughey taking home best actor and Jared Leto grabbing best supporting actor.
Other films celebrated that night included Spike Jonze's "Her" with a best original screenplay win and Disney's "Frozen" winning best animated feature film.
The March 2 telecast was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with host Ellen DeGeneres wowing viewers with a star-studded pizza party and the most epic celebrity selfie ever.
Performers included U2, Pharrell Williams, Karen O, Idina Menzel, Bette Midler and Pink.
Twenty years ago, "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" won a record-tying 11 awards, including best director for Peter Jackson and best picture.
"Mystic River" took home two acting awards, with Sean Penn winning best actor in a leading role and Tim Robbins nabbing best actor in a supporting role. Charlize Theron took home best actress in a leading role for "Monster" and Renée Zellweger grabbed best actress in a supporting role for "Cold Mountain."
Other notable winning films included Sofia Coppola's best original screenplay for "Lost in Translation," Pixar's "Finding Nemo" for best animated feature film, and "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World" for best sound editing.
Billy Crystal hosted for the eighth time on Feb. 29 at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, which is now known as the Dolby Theatre. Performers included Alison Krauss, Elvis Costello, Annie Lennox, and Eugene Levy with Catherine O'Hara.
Rewind to the Oscars in 1994, when "Schindler's List" won seven of its 12 nominations, including best picture, best director for Steven Spielberg, best original score for John Williams and best screenplay based on material previously produced or published.
Tom Hanks won best actor for "Philadelphia," Holly Hunter won best actress for "The Piano," Tommy Lee Jones won best supporting actor for "The Fugitive," and an 11-year-old Anna Paquin won best supporting actress for "The Piano."
Other winners included best makeup for "Mrs. Doubtfire," best sound for "Jurassic Park," and best original song for Bruce Springsteen's "Streets Of Philadelphia."
The March 21 telecast took place at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, where Whoopi Goldberg hosted for the first time. She was both the first African American to host as well as the first woman to host the telecast solo.
Bernadette Peters, Janet Jackson, Neil Young, and Dolly Parton with James Ingram performed during the show.
