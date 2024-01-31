Oswego High School teacher named top 10 finalist for Grammy Music Educator award

Oswego High School teacher Kevin Schoenbach has been named as a top 10 finalist for the Grammy Music Educator of the year award.

OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A music educator in the western suburbs has been named as a top 10 finalist for a Grammy award.

A lot of students may have had a music, band or choral teacher who was so inspiring that the students felt like Bruce Springsteen or Beyoncé in their classes. Kevin Schoenbach is doing just that for the kids at Oswego High School.

I'm not necessarily trying to create better musicians, I'm trying to create better people. Kevin Schoenbach

The wildly popular teacher spoke to ABC7 about how he gets his students to hit all the right notes.

"I started playing the trombone specifically so I could play in a jazz band, and I never put it down," Schoenbach said. "I loved it. I was always trying to emulate people like John Coltrane and J.J. Johnson. Jazz was the thing that got me going and probably why I'm here today."

Schoenbach grew up in the western suburbs. Some of his elders were even musical.

"My biggest dream before education, I wanted to make it into the Wynton Marsalis' Jazz band," Schoenbach said. "Or playing backing trombone for Beyonce or Justin Timberlake... I love that style of music, too."

Kevin and his psychologist wife have two girls, and both are "Swifties." His students are also his loyal "kids."

"When you go to school every day, and when you have someone like Mr. Schoenbach encouraging you and showing you, it's possible that can save you and remind you why you started this in the first place," senior clarinet and tenor saxophone player Jakhai Hudson said.

The students at OHS said they love Mr. Schoenbach. His devotion to music is infectious.

"He's always there for you," senior trumpet player Andrew Gabaldon said. "Whatever I need, he'll do whatever it takes to make it happen."

"He's definitely inspired me to continue," junior alto saxophone, flute and piccolo player Makayla Kelty said. "Whether or not I go into music, I will definitely be playing."

Schoenbach said he can tell when a kid "has it."

"I think so, sometimes, and those kids are special," he said. "But the more rewarding ones for me are when a kid does not have it and they want it, and you see what they're willing to do to make that a reality."

Schoenbach also talked about what teaching means to him.

"It's not about playing the right notes all the time, it's about going about it the right way," he said. "I think the lessons you learn about music education are lessons about how to be a better human being. I'm not necessarily trying to create better musicians, I'm trying to create better people."

The Music Educator of the year is announced by the Recording Academy Thursday morning.

Schoenbach will find out then if he's heading to Los Angeles for the Grammy Awards Sunday night.