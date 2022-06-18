body found

Body found in Fox River in Oswego, Kendall County Sheriff's Office says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A body was found in Fox River in west suburban Oswego early Saturday, the Kendall County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were dispatched at around 6:08 a.m. to the area of Route 25 and Bereman Road in reference to an individual found unresponsive in the river, Public Information Officer Deputy Dan Briars said.

SEE ALSO | Elise Malary, trans activist whose body was found in lake, drowned but manner of death undetermined

Deputies located a male individual dead in the water upon their arrival.

The sheriff's office and the Kendall County Coroner's Office are conducting an active, ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police did not provide further information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oswegokendall countypoliceinvestigationbody founddead bodydeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Manner of death still undetermined for activist found in lake
Man killed near Ford City Mall in 'gruesome attack,' CPD says
Body of Alex Murdaugh's housekeeper to be exhumed, examined
Body pulled from Lake Michigan on South Side, Chicago police say
TOP STORIES
Stranger who moved into Chicago home reveals why she refuses to leave
2 killed in I-290 crash, Illinois State Police say
CDC advisers recommend COVID shots for kids under 5
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
At Westminster dog show, new focus on veterinarians' welfare
2 actors dead in Mexico after Netflix series cast, crew van crashes
How to prepare for a possible recession
Show More
Celebrate Father's Day at Aboyer in Winnetka
5 wounded in Lake Meadows shooting, Chicago police say
Sail GP kicks off in Chicago
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse
Chicago Weather: Low humidity, cool by lake Saturday
More TOP STORIES News