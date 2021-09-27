our america

How to use the Equity Report

We want to help our communities foster conversations that lead to equitable change for all. That's why we've launched the Equity Report - to bring you the data you need to help spark that change. Here's a simple walkthrough of this powerful tool.

First, visit OurAmericaABC.com. Click or tap on the Equity Report tab at the top of the page or scroll down to the Equity Report section on the homepage and click Explore.

From here, you can choose to explore data from America's largest cities. After you pick your community, you can look through an overview of the report or explore a more in-depth look into five different areas: housing, health, education, policing and environment. You can even print out or download sections to share on social media or email to foster conversation with friends, family, neighbors and community leaders.

The goal of the Equity Report is to give you the power and information to make a change in your community. The Equity Report uses the power of ABC's data journalists, who analyzed more than 10 million points of data to help you stay in the know, start a conversation and foster change in your community.

We'll also be telling stories showing the Equity Report in action. We'll be explaining the why behind the data and also showcasing solutions towards a better America. We'll be tracking the numbers to report backward progress in any of these areas.

Click here to see the Equity Report in action.
