Our America: Fifty50 | Watch the full episode honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

The young women are working to level the playing field in sports that often lack representation, including hockey, rugby, boxing, wrestling and golf. See their stories by watching the full episode in the video player above.
These opportunities have been made possible through the powerful partnership between espnW and the Women's Sports Foundation's Sports 4 Life Program, a national effort to increase the participation and retention of girls from historically underrepresented communities in developmental youth sports.
The show also highlights organizations like the Special Olympics and The North Carolina School for the Deaf that work to provide opportunities to disabled women athletes.
Girls who participate in sports are likely to do better in school, graduate from high school at higher rates and enjoy better health outcomes. ESPN and The Walt Disney Company are committed to helping more girls realize these lifelong benefits through the power of sports. Together with the Women's Sports Foundation, they've already helped nearly 70,000 girls play.
Learn more about the organizations featured in this special below:
- Women's Sports Foundation
- Play Rugby USA, New York City
- SCGA Junior - Los Angeles
- Chicago Youth Boxing Club - Chicago
- Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation - Philadelphia
- Jamestown Community Center - San Francisco
- Special Olympics Texas
- North Carolina School for the Deaf
- Nu Breed Volleyball Club - Central Valley, California
