asian voices

Our America: Radio Saigon connects 130,000+ Vietnamese Americans living in greater Houston area

By Cory McGinnis
EMBED <>More Videos

Radio Saigon Houston connects 130k local Vietnamese Americans

HOUSTON -- From politics to racism, no topic is off the table for the disc jockeys at Radio Saigon Houston, a local Vietnamese-language AM radio station.

CEO and host Vu Thanh Thuy said she sees herself as a gatekeeper to informing the Vietnamese community members who emigrated from the West Coast in the late 70s.

"I was a political refugee myself coming to the U.S. in 1980, so everything was so new to me," Thuy said.

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for 'Our America: Asian Voices'
EMBED More News Videos

Our America: Asian Voices tell the stories of Asian and Pacific Islander groups in America, exploring how they built communities and what it means to be Asian and Pacific Islander in America.



Houston became a destination of choice for the refugees after the Vietnam War due to the prevalence of jobs and its warmer climate.

An estimated 130,500 Vietnamese live in the greater Houston area, and they represent about 24.5% of the total Asian American population across the region, according to Pew Research Center. By 2005, Houston and its vicinity contained the third-largest Vietnamese American enclave in the United States.

The Vietnamese-language programs dive into everything from family life and politics to events in their homeland. Some programs are even syndicated to other parts of the U.S.

Meantime, Thuy continues to take a strong foothold in the Vietnamese media market in a city that she now calls home.

"We can take care of our own community," she said.

Watch "Our America: Asian Voices," on your local ABC station, wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontexasour americaradioasian americanu.s. & worldasian voicesasian american & pacific islander heritage monthrace in america
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASIAN VOICES
Poverty's disproportionate impact on NY's Asian American community
Our America: The Asian experience in America today | Full Episode
The Hmong community: Resilience, hope & a place in America
Growing Nepalese community finding a home in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandmother, 62, killed in Posen hit-and-run while leaving church
Cubs manager David Ross dating 'Chicago Med' star Torrey Devitto
Fauci: It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates
Our America: The Asian experience in America today | Full Episode
New mom and gorilla hold babies at glass for each other
Twin brother of Bears RB dies after electrocuted in N.C., police say
Man critically hurt in Uptown apartment fire: Chicago Fire officials
Show More
Chef inspires national movement to stand up against Anti-Asian hate
Tiger found roaming Houston neighborhood
Man shot while playing volleyball near Gompers Park
Chicago girl, 12, killed in Hazel Crest shooting
Thompson Center architect killed in suburban bike accident
More TOP STORIES News