The annual celebration at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, IL is returning for the first time since it was vandalized by an arsonist.

Faithful arrive at Our Lady of Guadalupe shrine, marking 1st celebration since Des Plaines arson

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- The massive celebration for Our Lady of Guadalupe kicked off on Sunday in Des Plaines.

Throngs of faithful have started to arrive for the annual celebration this week. It's the first celebration since the site was vandalized by an arsonist earlier this year.

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims in the Catholic faith will visit the sanctified shrine starting Monday.

They're paying homage to the Virgin Mary, who they say appeared to Saint Juan Diego on December 22, 1531.

The celebration begins with a welcoming mass on Monday night at 8 p.m. at the chapel on River Road in Des Plaines.

That chapel has been rebuilt after someone burned down the outdoor chapel near the shrine.