our america living while black

'Our America: Living While Black' tackles health care disparities, particularly maternal care for Black women

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The week-long series,"Our America: Living While Black," will explore the many obstacles created by systemic racism.

One topic the series tackles is the health care disparity, including maternal healthcare for Black women.

Tayo Mbande, a doula from Chicago's South Side discussed outcomes in reproductive health with ABC7 Monday morning.

Black women in Chicago are six times more likely to die during childbirth.

Black women are too often met with "fear-based maternal care," Mbande said.

"Our America: Living While Black" is a five-part ABC Owned Television Stations docuseries that goes beyond the statistics to explore inequalities facing Black families across the country in institutions related to policing, health care, education and housing. Explore the extraordinary personal journeys of Black Americans rising above obstacles and pushing through systemic racism to achieve personal and professional success.

Their stories are as much about surviving, thriving, and working toward a better future for their families and this country.

The series premieres Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagonear south sidemotherhoodour america living while blackwomens healthpregnancywomen and healthhealth carepregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OUR AMERICA LIVING WHILE BLACK
Our America Will Be...
How to watch 'Our America: Living While Black' wherever you stream
Our America: Living While Black
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot says city could return to Phase 3 rules with sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
Mysterious couple found after drone captures stunning photo in Lincoln Park
IL reports 3.113 new coronavirus cases, with 22 deaths
Trump dismisses pandemic, rips Fauci as 'disaster' in campaign call
36 shot, 8 killed in weekend violence
Debate commission meets today to talk possible rule changes
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
Show More
CPD rescues man dangling from Trump Tower
Union Station makes voting as easy as commuting
'SIM swapping' gives scammers access to your phone
Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, few evening showers Monday
Mayor Lightfoot's budget proposal reportedly features property tax increase, layoffs
More TOP STORIES News