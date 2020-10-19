CHICAGO (WLS) -- The week-long series,"Our America: Living While Black," will explore the many obstacles created by systemic racism.
One topic the series tackles is the health care disparity, including maternal healthcare for Black women.
Tayo Mbande, a doula from Chicago's South Side discussed outcomes in reproductive health with ABC7 Monday morning.
Black women in Chicago are six times more likely to die during childbirth.
Black women are too often met with "fear-based maternal care," Mbande said.
"Our America: Living While Black" is a five-part ABC Owned Television Stations docuseries that goes beyond the statistics to explore inequalities facing Black families across the country in institutions related to policing, health care, education and housing. Explore the extraordinary personal journeys of Black Americans rising above obstacles and pushing through systemic racism to achieve personal and professional success.
Their stories are as much about surviving, thriving, and working toward a better future for their families and this country.
The series premieres Monday at 4:30 p.m.
'Our America: Living While Black' tackles health care disparities, particularly maternal care for Black women
OUR AMERICA LIVING WHILE BLACK
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News