our america living while black

'Our America: Living While Black' addresses poverty, violence

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our series "Our America: Living While Black" continues Wednesday with an examination of poverty and violence.

Chicago has had an especially bloody summer with many of shooting victims children.

Myles Frances with the Chicago Center for Youth Violence and Prevention joined ABC7 Wednesday to talk about the work he does to help kids.

Our America: Living While Black



"Our America: Living While Black" is a five-part ABC Owned Television Stations docuseries that goes beyond the statistics to explore inequalities facing Black families across the country in institutions related to policing, health care, education and housing. Explore the extraordinary personal journeys of Black Americans rising above obstacles and pushing through systemic racism to achieve personal and professional success.

Their stories are as much about surviving, thriving, and working toward a better future for their families and this country.

The income and housing episode airs Wednesdaat 4:30 p.m.
