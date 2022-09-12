Ovarian cancer specialist, survivor talk recognizing often symptom-free disease

A gynecologic oncology specialist and a survivor talked about Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. People with the disease often don't show symptoms.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Anyone born with an ovary is at risk of being diagnosed, regardless of age.

SEE ALSO | 'We're going to cure cancer': Biden channels JFK on 60th anniversary of his moonshot speech

ABC7 spoke with Jenn Szwajkowski, an ovarian cancer survivor, as well Doctor Nita Lee, a gynecologic oncology specialist at the University of Chicago Medicine.

Jenn talked about how and when she was diagnosed and how she is doing now.

Lee spoke about things people with ovaries should be looking for. She also talked about her work with the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition in Chicago.

RELATED | Sterigenics trial: Woman suing Willowbrook company takes stand, claims emissions caused cancer