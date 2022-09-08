Sterigenics trial: Woman suing Willowbrook company takes stand, claims emissions caused cancer

Lawsuit filed by cancer patient Sue Kamuda became the first case against Sterigenics to go to trial

Susan Kamada claims the emissions from the plant caused her breast cancer and her son's non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jurors in the first Sterigenics trial heard from the woman who is suing the Willowbrook company Thursday.

Kamada said she does not have any history of cancer in her family and didn't know Sterigenics was releasing the chemical.

Sterigenics attorneys said there's no evidence to support Kamada's claims.

The company is facing hundreds of lawsuits.

