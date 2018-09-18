Pa. mom charged in homicide of boy, 2; allegedly put Vicodin in sippy cup

EMBED </>More Videos

News conference on charges against mother in Tullytown child death on September 18, 2018.

TULLYTOWN, Pa. --
A mother has been charged with criminal homicide in the alleged poisoning death of a 2-year-old boy in Tullytown, Bucks County.

Jennifer Clarey has been charged with one count of criminal homicide in connection to the death of Mazikeen Curtis.

Mazikeen's body was found inside his home in the 500 block of Lovett Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. on August 25.

EMBED More News Videos

Investigation continues into death of boy, 2, in Tullytown. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 4pm on August 27, 2018.



According to court documents, Clarey allegedly drugged her son, putting the active ingredient in Vicodin inside the boy's sippy cup, causing him to overdose.

Mazikeen's sippy cup was sent to a lab where tests revealed the presence of Vicodin on the sippy cup and in the contents of the sippy cup.

Authorities say an empty Vicodin prescription bottle was later found inside a closed lock box in the home.



Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub says research was done into Mazikeen's medical history, and he was never prescribed Vicodin.

"We did some exhaustive research into Mazikeen's health history. He was not prescribed Vicodin. In fact, it's incredibly rare - if ever - that Vicodin, as we know is an opioid pain killer, would ever be prescribed for a two-year-old," Weintraub said. "Plain and simple, this was a murder, and the weapon was the pills that came from this bottle."

Authorities said the little boy's body was discovered after police responded to a welfare check.

Their neighbor, Dawn Dunlap, said she and her neighbors were the ones who called for the check.

"Me and my other neighbor, we discussed it and said, 'you know what, this is something we have to do,'" Dunlap said.

She said just hours before the boy was found dead his mother, Jennifer Clarey, was acting extremely out of character.

"It wasn't something that I had ever seen before so for me to hear and see what I was seeing was just not her," Dunlap said.

Authorities say Jennifer Clarey was found inside the home with self-inflicted wounds to her wrists.

Clarey was being held Tuesday without bail in Bucks County Prison.

EMBED More News Videos

Investigation continues into death of Tullytown toddler: Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., August 26, 2018

EMBED More News Videos

Police investigate death of 2-year-old in Tullytown, Bucks County. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at noon on August 26, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of testimony in Jason Van Dyke trial
McDonald's workers strike Tuesday over sexual harassment
Ex-Iowa State golfer found dead at Coldwater Golf; drifter charged
Prosecutors: Surgeon, woman accused of rape, preyed on upwards of 1,000 women
Day care owner accused of keeping babies tied to car seats
Police sergeant among 24 arrested in child sex sting
'How to Murder Your Husband' author pleads not guilty to husband's murder
Shedd Aquarium beluga whale is pregnant
Show More
Winner to be drawn Tuesday for $7M McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot
6 dogs rescued from inside hot moving truck in Streeterville
Hazing seen as possible factor in UC Riverside student's death
Mom makes son wear 'I am a bully' shirt to teach him a lesson
More News