FL police warn public about 'package pirates' in hilarious silent movie PSA: VIDEO

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. -- The Miami-Dade Police Department issued a warning about so-called "package pirates" during the holiday season with a hilarious silent movie-style PSA, released on December 1.The video, shared to the department's Facebook account , depicts the journey of one such pirate, who attempts to steal a delivery from a homeowner's porch with the help of his parrot companion.Luckily, Miami-Dade officers catch the thief in the act, and he is swiftly bundled into a police car."Package pirates are on the prowl! Take the proper steps to keep your deliveries safe! Don't get hooked by the package pirate," the department wrote on Facebook.