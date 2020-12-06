porch pirate

FL police warn public about 'package pirates' in hilarious silent movie PSA: VIDEO

By Jade Odette O'Leary
MIAMI-DADE, Fla. -- The Miami-Dade Police Department issued a warning about so-called "package pirates" during the holiday season with a hilarious silent movie-style PSA, released on December 1.

The video, shared to the department's Facebook account, depicts the journey of one such pirate, who attempts to steal a delivery from a homeowner's porch with the help of his parrot companion.

Luckily, Miami-Dade officers catch the thief in the act, and he is swiftly bundled into a police car.

"Package pirates are on the prowl! Take the proper steps to keep your deliveries safe! Don't get hooked by the package pirate," the department wrote on Facebook.
