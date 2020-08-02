Quick Tip

Quick Tip: As online ordering increases amid coronavirus pandemic, avoid porch pirates

By and Ann Pistone
Porch pirates are on the prowl early this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually, it's during the holidays. But more and more people are getting items delivered to their doorstep because of the coronavirus crisis. One in five people has reported being the victim of a porch pirate recently, according to www.ValuePenguin.com.

But many of these people likely have not taken proper precautions to stop it.

Sign up for email and text alerts, so you know when your deliveries are coming. You can also consider getting a camera installed at your doorstep that can prevent thefts.

Requiring a signature upon delivery can hopefully stop those porch pirates, too.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
porch piratequick tipcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemici teamonline shoppingcovid 19 pandemicconsumercovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
Quick Tip: Consider buying new car as interest rates hit 3-year low: WalletHub
How to get money back if a recent purchase goes on sale
Quick Tip: Be cautious when hiring for air conditioning work
How to start saving over time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1,639 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
Indiana steel plant announces nearly 900 layoffs
Boy, 9, killed in Near North Side shooting ID'd
MSI reopens after 4 months; food, drinks available on front lawn
Private prom of 270 students, chaperones investigated after attendees test positive for COVID-19
Negotiators report progress in stimulus bill talks
Chicago airports' terminal access now limited to ticketed travelers, employees
Show More
1 dead, 4 injured at backyard party shooting West Side
New Nike 'You Can't Stop Us' ad goes viral
Teenage boy killed in Plainfield crash
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Saturday
20 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News