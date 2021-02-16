Paczki Day 2021: Chicago bakeries celebrate Fat Tuesday with Polish pastries

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10344866" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's Paczki Day! The Polish pastries help us celebrate Fat Tuesday, before Lent starts.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Paczki Day! The Polish pastries help us celebrate Fat Tuesday, before Lent starts.The snow is not stopping folks from enjoying the sweet tradition at Bakeries around Chicago.Folks lined up early this morning to score the famous polish doughnuts.Weber's Bakery on the Southwest Side opened at 4 a.m. and already had long lines early Tuesday.Some bakeries have up to 30,000 on hand to meet demand.Paczki is Polish pastry with a sweet filling. Paczki are a popular indulgence for many before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.