Food & Drink

Celebrate Paczki Day with Delightful Pastries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is not just Fat Tuesday, it's also Paczki Day!

Paczki is Polish pastry with a sweet filling.

Dobra Bielinski of Delightful Pastries makes her paczki with a lot of hard work, and a family recipe handed down by her mother.

The bakery has been a northwest side staple for 21 years, and they are celebrating Paczki Day with several different flavors of the Polish treat.

Delightful Pastries is located at 5927 W. Lawrence Avenue in Chicago.

Special hours of operation for the week of Mardi Gras:

Sunday, February 23: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Monday, February 24: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Paczki Day, February 25: 5 a.m. - 6 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.delightfulpastries.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagobakerymardi grasdesserts
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pancake breakfast raises funds for more CPD bulletproof vests
Camera catches suspect fleeing after woman attacked in Lincoln Park: police
Man, woman shot while driving on Dan Ryan on South Side: ISP
Lucca, a stolen guide dog, returned to blind Harvey man
Lead singer of Chicago country band Dixie Crush killed in crash
Woman 25, arrested after striking cop trying to flee traffic stop: CPD
Woman fatally shot inside car in South Shore ID'd: CPD
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, unseasonably mild Sunday
Iwo Jima vet meets with new Marines on 75th anniversary of battle
Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies in rocket launch crash
Soldier in Iraq helps Park Ridge police arrest burglary suspects
Model, author, restaurateur B. Smith dies at 70: Family friend
More TOP STORIES News