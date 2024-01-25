Palatine's Kirk School educates students with significant needs

Teachers and a student from a school for students with disabilities met Tracy Butler Thursday.

Teachers and a student from a school for students with disabilities met Tracy Butler Thursday.

Teachers and a student from a school for students with disabilities met Tracy Butler Thursday.

Teachers and a student from a school for students with disabilities met Tracy Butler Thursday.

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Kirk School in Palatine was featured on ABC7 Chicago as a part of a school spotlight story Thursday morning.

One staff member sent in a letter about the wonderful and positive things going at the high school, and it caught ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler's attention.

The staff at Kirk School provides an intensive, comprehensive educational program for students with significant needs.

John Sherkey is a student at the high school.

RELATED: Jason Kelce podcast: Eagles center reveals McDonald's order mix-up while signing employee's jersey

He was joined by Autumn Olin, Becky Perthel and Jess LaPorte, all staff members at the school. Sherkey even presented Butler with a gift.

Anyone interested in a school showcase on the ABC7 Eyewitness News 7 a.m. streaming show should send a letter with information about the positive things and/or inspiring groups or people at your local school.

Send document(s) to ABC 7 Eyewitness News, 190 N. State St., Floor 3, Attention: Tony Smith, Chicago, IL 60601.

No phone calls or emails, please.