El Valor's annual Don Quixote Gala to raise money for Chicago adults, children with disabilities

El Valor, a longtime Chicago non-profit that supports people with disabilities is throwing its Don Quixote Gala fundraiser on June 20.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local non-profit is giving Chicago's most vulnerable communities the courage and support they need to meet their full potential.

For five decades, El Valor has worked tirelessly to build a community where everyone, including those with special needs, can live, learn and work.

To help keep that mission going, El Valor is hosting their 31st Annual Don Quixote Gala on June 20 at CineCity Studios, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The theme is Golden Age of Mexican Cinema. It will welcome 300 community and corporate leaders, sponsors, and friends of El Valor to celebrate the agency's successes over the past year and honor those who support them.

All funds will directly benefit the lives of El Valor's community of over 4,000 children, adults with disabilities, and families.

El Valor will honor two strong partners and champions of the community.

Diana Palomar, Vice President, Community Engagement at ABC7 Chicago will receive the Guadalupe Reyes Founder's Award for her ongoing support and for sharing El Valor's story with Chicagoland and beyond.

M.J. Electric will receive the Corporate Visionary Award for their outstanding commitment to El Valor's fundraising initiatives and various programs.

The event will lead by ABC7's Jaisol Martinez.