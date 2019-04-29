Palatine shooting leaves 2 teens, 15 and 19, wounded

By
PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two teenagers, ages 15 and 19, were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday night in north suburban Palatine, police said.

Police officers were sent to the scene in the 1900-block of North Green Lane at about 11:45 p.m. after a report of gunshots, police said. Officers found a 19-year-old man and 15-year-old boy, wounded at the scene.

Both teens were transported to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Palatine police are investigating the shooting and no one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palatine Police Department at (847) 359-9000 or Palatine/Inverness Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-7867.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palatineteen shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News