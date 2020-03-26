Coronavirus

Northwestern child-life specialist shares tips for parents during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Not only are parents homeschooling right now, they are also fielding tough questions from kids.

How do you explain what is happening in the world right now?

RELATED: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19

Allie Jones, a child-life specialist at Northwestern Medicine, shared advice for parents whose children want to know why they can't go to school right now.

"Recognize that honesty is very important," Jones said.

Seek to empower kids on things that they can control, like hand washing, to give them assurance during this very out-of-control time, Jones said.

Jones also discussed how parents can ease their student's anxiety about work and the testing that they're missing.

Jones put together printable tips on how parents can talk honestly and openly with their kids about the virus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoismental wellnessshelter in placemental health
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News