Couple killed when car slammed into Park Ridge home ID'd

Two people killed in a Park Ridge crash have been identified as Miloje Markovic, 85, of Niles and his 77-year old wife, Milena.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people who were killed when a car crashed into a Park Ridge house Tuesday have been identified.

Park Ridge police identified them as Miloje Markovic, 85, of Niles and his 77-year old wife, Milena.

The medical examiner said they died of blunt force injuries. It's unclear what caused them to crash into the home.

SEE ALSO | Park Ridge police warn parents to check Halloween candy after sewing needle found in York Peppermint Patty

Police said no one was in the house at the time of the crash. But, the people living on the block described the crash to ABC7 as something out of a movie.

Police said it was just after 11 a.m. Tuesday when the Honda sedan was heading southbound on Cumberland approaching Oakton.

Witnesses told police the driver kept going through the intersection and crashed into the home.

A neighbor who was home from school described the chaos he woke up to.

"It was very traumatizing and scary," said Daniel, a neighbor. "Craziest thing I've ever seen in my life."