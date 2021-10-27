Parlor Pizza Chicago locations raided, closed in apparent financial investigation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All three locations of Parlor Pizza were shut down Wednesday afternoon for what appears to be a financial investigation.The signs on the doors of the popular pizzerias, which have storefronts in Wicker Park, River North and the West Loop, state they're closed by the Department of Buildings for an "ongoing investigation" by the Business Affairs and Consumer Protection division.A number of investigators were inside the locations, most wearing jackets saying "special agents." The investigation appears to be led by the state Department of Revenue, which typically handles potential violations of the Illinois Tax Act. The department said it couldn't comment on an ongoing investigation.BACP said Parlor Pizza holds an active business license and is considered to be in good standing with the city.ABC7 Eyewitness News have reached out to the owners of the popular restaurant chain, but have not yet heard back.