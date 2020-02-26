Parts of Lake Shore Drive reopened after dumpster fire sends smoke onto roadway

Still and box. Lakeshore drive and Wacker. Fire is out. All outside. Pallets. No fire inside high rise — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 26, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parts of Lake Shore Drive that closed Wednesday as firefighters responded to a nearby dumpster fire have since reopened.Chicago fire officials reported a fire downtown near Lake Shore Drive and Wacker Drive, sending smoke onto the roadway. The fire was contained outside in a dumpster and put out by around 2 p.m., fire officials said.The Chicago Fire Department confirmed that the fire was not inside a nearby high-rise building.Lake Shore Drive was closed for less than an hour as firefighters responded to the scene.No other details about the fire are known at this time.