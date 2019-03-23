Crime & Safety

Passport stolen, women robbed at gunpoint in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women robbed were Saturday morning in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

According to Chicago Police, two women were seated in their vehicle at the 900-block of North Dewitt Place when two unknown black men came up and opened both the driver and passenger doors.

The suspects then displayed a handgun, taking the victim's purse which contained a passport belonging to one of the women.

The two men then drove off in a black SUV headed westbound towards Michigan Avenue.

No injuries were reported and CPD Area Central detectives are investigating.
