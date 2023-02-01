Patrick Haley Mansion on fire in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters are working to put out a fire that broke out at the Patrick C. Haley Mansion in southwest suburban Joliet.

Joliet police have shut down traffic in the 0-100 block of S. Center Street due to the fire. Residents are being urged to avoid the area.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

The three-story, castle-like residence was built between 1891 to 1893. It now is used as private event facility known as The Haley Mansion.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.