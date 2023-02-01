WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
building fire

Patrick Haley Mansion on fire in Joliet, Illinois

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 11:00PM
LIVE: Joliet's Patrick Haley Mansion on fire
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: Joliet's Patrick Haley Mansion on fire

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters are working to put out a fire that broke out at the Patrick C. Haley Mansion in southwest suburban Joliet.

Joliet police have shut down traffic in the 0-100 block of S. Center Street due to the fire. Residents are being urged to avoid the area.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

The three-story, castle-like residence was built between 1891 to 1893. It now is used as private event facility known as The Haley Mansion.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW