Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane announces birth of son, also named Patrick Kane

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) warms up before a pre-season NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Chicago, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane announced the birth of his first son, who is also named Patrick, Thursday.

Kane tweeted photos in the hospital with the caption "PTKIII 11/12/2020"



Kane's full name is Patrick Kane II, making his son Patrick Kane III. Kane also announced the birth of his son on his own 32nd birthday.

Kane has played for the Blackhawks since 2007, when he was the first overall pick in the NHL draft. He has been part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams, and is widely regarded as a future Hall-of-Famer.

Kane was named the league's MVP in the 2015-2016 season and also won a scoring title that year. He was the first American-born player to win the scoring title.
