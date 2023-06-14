Former Chicago Blackhawk Patrick Sharp returning to NHL with job at Philadelphia Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (WLS) -- Patrick Sharp is coming back to the NHL. The former left wing will go back to his first team - the Philadelphia Flyers - but not as a player.

The Flyers named Patrick Sharp as the team's special advisor to hockey operations, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

A three-time Stanley Cup Champion, Sharp played in the NHL for 15 seasons, 11 of which were with the Chicago Blackhawks. Sharp won all three of his Stanley Cups with Chicago and ended his NHL career as a Blackhawk.

"In adding Patrick Sharp to our group, we are gaining an individual who has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to building an environment of winning at all levels," said President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones. "Patrick knows what it takes to win, he understands how to convey that to our players and is a relationship maker."

As special advisor to hockey operations, Sharp will report directly to the general manager, according to the Philadelphia Flyers. Sharp's position is involved with all aspects of hockey operations, but has a strong focus on player development with Flyers prospects in particular.

Sharp started his NHL career with the Flyers when he was selected in the third round of the NHL draft. In addition to being a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, Sharp is an Olympic gold medalist. He represented Canada in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

The Flyers said Sharp's storied career will benefit the team.

"I am proud to announce the addition of Patrick Sharp to our hockey operations team," said Briere. "Patrick is a well-established veteran on-and-off the ice and his incomparable hockey knowledge will be a valuable asset to our organization and young prospects."

After retiring from the NHL in 2018, Sharp was a studio and color commentary broadcaster with NBC Sports and NBC Sports Chicago for five seasons. He also served as advisor to the coaching staff with the University of Vermont since September 2021.