hurricane laura

PAWS Chicago volunteers bring dozens of dogs, cats back from Hurricane Laura-damaged Louisiana

Hurricane Laura Lousiana: Storm was strongest system to hit area in over 150 years, PAWS says
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- PAWS Chicago volunteers returned early Sunday morning from their rescue mission after Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana.

Workers drove all night to get 10 dogs and 15 cats back to the PAWS medical center early Sunday.

Once the pets are cleared medically, they'll be available for adoption through PAWS' Virtual Adoption Process.

PAWS volunteers traveled south on Friday. The organization is assisting multiple shelters in the Louisiana boot, which were in the path of Hurricane Laura, some of which sustained wind damage and power outages. PAWS previously helped these shelters in rescue efforts during the Louisiana flooding of 2016 and Hurricane Barry in 2019. PAWS delivered much-needed supplies and brought back dozens of cats and dogs that were already in shelters prior to Hurricane Laura hitting, freeing up space for displaced animals.

Hurricane Laura is the strongest system to hit southern Louisiana in over 160 years, PAWS said. The Category 4 storm brought widespread destruction and devastating 150 mph winds to the Louisiana-Texas border late night Wednesday.

At the PAWS Chicago Medical Center, each pet will be given complete medical care, vaccinations, microchips and spay/neuter surgeries as needed.

In 2019, PAWS Chicago found homes for 5,271 dogs and cats through its Lincoln Park and Highland Park Adoption Centers and performed 15,174 spay and neuter surgeries through its Lurie Clinic and GusMobile Spay/Neuter Van.
