Tinley Park firefighters rescue dozens of cats, dogs after PAWS fire

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Dozens of cats and dogs were rescued after a fire at PAWS Tinley Park Wednesday night.

The village of Tinley Park said firefighters responded at about 6:30 p.m. after a large dryer fire at PAWS of Tinley Park at 8301 W. 191st St.

Firefighters and volunteers rescued 55 cats and 42 dogs, who were transported to Midwest Animal Hospital for observation.

PAWS said in a statement on their website that, "All animals and people are safe. We appreciate all the thoughts and well wishes. No one will be at the shelter to accept any donations, but we will keep you updated."